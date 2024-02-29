Coinbase reports return to normal user activity after temporary system glitch

(MENAFN) Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, stated that user activity is returning to normal following a temporary system glitch on Wednesday.



Earlier, some users took to social media to report encountering a zero balance displayed in their accounts and facing challenges in conducting transactions involving buying and selling crypto assets.



"We are dealing with a LARGE surge of traffic - apologies for any issues you encounter. The team is working to remediate," CEO Brian Armstrong said in a post on X.



Coinbase later announced on X that it was starting to observe an enhancement in customer trading activity. However, the platform added that "due to increased traffic, some customers may still see errors in login, sends, receives and with some payment methods. Rest assured your funds are safe."



"We are starting to see Coinbaseactivity normalizing. We will continue to monitor our systems and provide updates," it further mentioned in a post on X about 4:00 PM EDT.



Coinbase holds the title of being the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States, measured by trading volume.



The platform's issues emerged following a significant surge in the price of Bitcoin, which surpassed the USD60,000 threshold at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT, marking its highest level in over two years. Subsequently, Bitcoin's price surged to nearly USD64,000 by 12:05 p.m. EDT before abruptly dropping to USD58,700 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.



The substantial price fluctuation is estimated to have triggered over USD600 million in liquidations across various assets in the cryptocurrency market.



By 4:45 PM EDT, Bitcoin was trading around USD60,500, reflecting a daily gain of 6.4 percent.

MENAFN29022024000045015839ID1107915427