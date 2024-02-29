Dow Jones continues to slide for 3rd day as US stocks witness broad losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its decline for the third consecutive trading day, with US stocks registering losses across the board. The blue-chip index dipped by 23 points, representing a 0.06 percent decrease, settling at 38,949 by the end of the session. Similarly, the broader market S&P 500 index experienced a setback, shedding eight points or 0.17 percent, to close at 5,069. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped by 87 points, marking a 0.55 percent decline, as it concluded the day at 15,947.



Investor sentiment, as reflected by the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, exhibited an uptick, rising by 3 percent to reach 13.84. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a modest decline, edging down by 1.1 percent to 4.266 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index demonstrated a marginal increase of 0.11 percent, reaching 103.94, while the euro remained relatively stable at USD1.0837 against the greenback.



Turning to commodities, the performance of precious metals was mixed during the trading session. Gold prices saw a modest rise of 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,034 per ounce, while silver held steady at USD22.46.



In the energy sector, oil prices exhibited a mixed trend. Global benchmark Brent crude remained unchanged at USD81.86 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a slight decline of 0.7 percent, closing at USD78.30 per barrel.

