India Logistics Market Size & Report Overview 2024-2032

How big is the India Logistics Market?



The India logistics market size reached US$ 267.0 Bn in 2023. The market to reach US$ 538.2 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032.



What are India Logistics?



India logistics entails the integrated administration and synchronization of the complex system responsible for transporting, storing, and distributing goods and services across the expansive and diverse geographical terrain of the nation. The involves the coordination of transportation, warehousing, inventory control, and information dissemination to guarantee a streamlined and economical supply chain. The logistics sector in India is pivotal to supporting the country’s economic endeavors, trade and business activities, although it grapples with challenges tied to infrastructure, regulatory intricacies, and the imperative for technological upgrades to improve overall operational efficiency.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Logistics industry?



India logistics market growth is driven by several factors. The logistics sector in India is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market that encompasses the intricate network of operations involved in the storage, transportation, and distribution of goods and services. With a growing economy, an expanding e-commerce landscape, and increasing trade activities, there is a rising demand for efficient logistics solutions. The market features a mix of traditional and modern logistics players solutions. The market features a mix of traditional and modern logistics players, all working towards addressing challenges related to infrastructure constraints, regulatory complexities, and the incorporation of advanced technologies. In the backdrop of India’s robust economic growth, the logistics market plays a crucial role in facilitating smooth supply chain operations, making a significant contribution to the overall development of the country’s trade and commerce. Hence, all these factors contribute to India logistics market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Market Segmentation:



By Service Type:



Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Express and Parcel

E-commerce Logistics



By Transportation Mode:



Road

Rail

Air

Sea

Multimodal



By End-Use Industry



Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Food and Beverage



By Type of Solution:



First-party Logistics (1PL)

Second-party Logistics (2PL)

Third-party Logistics (3PL)

Fourth-party Logistics (4PL)

Fifth-party Logistics (5PL)



By Distribution Channel:



B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

C2B (Consumer-to-Business)

C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer)

Government Procurement



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



DHL Supply Chain India

Blue Dart Express

TCI Express

Mahindra Logistics

FedEx Express TSCS India Pvt. Ltd.

Delhivery

Ecom Express

Allcargo Logistics

Gati Ltd.

DTDC Express Limited

Xpressbees

Safexpress

TVS Logistics Services Limited

Agarwal Packers and Movers

Snowman Logistics Ltd.



