THE 24TH EDITION OF BENETTI YACHTMASTER EXPLORES LIFESTYLE AND THE CENTRAL ROLE OF THE CAPTAIN

The 24th Yachtmaster organized by Benetti in Budapest from the 21st to the 23rd of February has just ended. The event, involving over 300 guests from all over the world, was a great success with the participation of captains, owner representatives, surveyors, stewardesses and industry professionals.











Modern owners experience the purchase of a yacht as the maximum expression of their lifestyle. Today, the new concept of lifestyle on board involves renewed purpose and layout for the spaces, increasingly informal and convivial, capable of blending into the surrounding nature. The deck extends over the water and the landscape integrates the furnishings through the large windows of the new Voyager yachts by Benetti. The growth of the yacht market is also evidence of this, perfect for those seeking adventure, and not just the most exclusive places. If the yacht is the object through which a lifestyle is expressed, certainly the captain and his crew are the human component that strongly influences the owners' on-board experience.









