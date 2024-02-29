Dimension Data to showcase how its best-of-breed solutions help transform the sports sector at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, February 28, 2024: Dimension Data, a leading IT solutions and technology provider, and part of NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced its participation at LEAP 2024, which takes place in Riyadh, from March 4th to 7th, 2024. Dimension Data and NTT DATA will demonstrate how its partnership with Cisco is crucial for digital transformation in the sports industry and share valuable insights on its wide portfolio of solutions and services.



“Dimension Data, NTT and Cisco jointly share a common vision of driving digital transformation and innovation for our customers in the sports industry. LEAP 2024 is an important platform for demonstrating this, as it allows visitors to see the value that Dimension Data and Cisco bring to the Saudi market, while being backed by impressive global capabilities,” said Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive, Dimension Data Middle East.



"We are excited to participate in LEAP this year and showcase how through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, we are revolutionizing how sports organizations engage with fans, optimize performance, and drive operational efficiency. Our presence at LEAP 2024 underscores our commitment and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030, and to support its digital transformation and empowerment,” he added.



With nearly 40 years of experience deploying solutions in Middle East & Africa markets, Dimension Data offers a wide array of specializations such as Data Centers and Connectivity, Cloud and Security services, Network and Collaboration, and Technology solutions.



Senior executives from the company will be at LEAP 2024 to meet with customers and share their global successes. Dimension Data will be participating with Cisco at Booth J10, Hall 1 – Big Tech at LEAP 2024.







