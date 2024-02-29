Showtime! Returns with a Spotlight on Arabic Music

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 28 February 2024: The Education City Pre-University Education (PUE) Theater curtains are set to rise again with the return of SHOWTIME! Starring students and staff members from Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education schools, the popular music theater production – taking place from 6-8 March – will focus on Arabic music.

This year’s edition of SHOWTIME! will feature medleys from beloved childhood movies and iconic musicals from both the West End and Broadway. Performances in Arabic – guided by Dana Al Meer – and English will be delivered by native and non-native speakers.

Chris Piper, Creative Director, and Producer of SHOWTIME!, said: “Participating in the performing arts is crucial for a child's growth and school journey. It instills discipline and boosts confidence, pushing them to exceed their expectations.”

Speaking about the impact of musical theater, he said: “It's incredible to see the transformation of the children. It’s more than just gaining new skills; it's about forming friendships and connecting with people of different ages from different schools. This year, eight schools are involved, and participants range from grade three students to staff and adults.”

Reflecting on the beginnings of SHOWTIME! in 2019, Piper shared his initial uncertainty about the program's reception and his subsequent amazement at the talent and enthusiasm it has garnered. According to Piper, each year the show has grown in scale and quality, with this year being particularly unique as up to 30 per cent of the songs will be performed in Arabic.

"Integrating Arabic not only enriches the show but also pays homage to the local culture, making it a unique experience in the realm of musical theater,” Piper said, explaining that the whole cast – comprising different nationalities – will perform the songs in Arabic.

“This year, we’re celebrating family-friendly musicals, making it a fantastic outing for everyone. We’re eager for audiences to experience this unique blend of musical theater, especially with the addition of Arabic language performances, which makes it even more special for our diverse cast and audience.”

Noura Abdelhadi Al Marri, a 9-year-old student from Qatar Academy Al Wakra, said: “I love being part of SHOWTIME! It’s a lot of fun. I get to do what I love and share my talents with everyone. Last year, I wasn’t sure I could do it, but I did, and it was awesome! And that’s why I’m back again this year.”

Felix Alexander, an 11-year-old student at Qatar Music Academy, spoke about returning this year, saying: “The coolest part is the show itself. When you’re up there on stage and everyone is watching, it’s awesome.

“This year, the show is different – there are new dances, new songs, and new costumes. I even got to sing in Arabic, which was totally new for me since I don’t really speak or understand it.

“At the start, it was tough, but I learned so much, like how to be braver. And this has helped me become more confident. I’d like to tell other kids they should also try it. It's more than just being brave; it's fun, keeps you moving, and you learn a lot. And yes, it's hard work, but totally worth it.”

SHOWTIME! is taking place from 6 – 8 March in the PUE Theater in Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Education City. Tickets cost QAR150 and are available to purchase from Q Tickets,





