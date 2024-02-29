Nabtih Debuts Ramadan Gift Baskets, Highlighting Palestinian Craftsmanship And Tradition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Nabtih, Cypher Urban Roastery's pioneering sustainable initiative committed to fostering positive changes within the supply chain, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive Ramadan gift baskets. Embodying the essence of gratitude and sharing, these meticulously curated baskets celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while spotlighting the rich cultural heritage of Palestine.





The two distinct gift baskets, the Ramadan Blessings Basket and the Gifts of Gratitude: Ramadan Basket, are carefully assembled to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Each basket features handcrafted treasures sourced directly from Palestinian makers, ensuring authenticity and quality.





The Ramadan Blessings Basket, priced at 350 AED, invites recipients to immerse themselves in the essence of Ramadan with a collection of thoughtfully selected items. From a beautifully crafted pencil case to the rich flavours of Jenin olive oil and Marameieh, every component reflects the beauty and heritage of Palestine. Complete with a charming bread basket and a Palestinian herbs tissue cover, this basket offers a heartfelt way to embrace the blessings of Ramadan and share the culture with loved ones.





Meanwhile, the Gifts of Gratitude: Ramadan Basket, priced at 375 AED, embodies the spirit of appreciation and giving. Featuring two flavourful capsules, Zaatar, and Jenin Olive Oil, along with a traditional breadbasket and a stylish tote bag, this basket is perfect for sharing joy and gratitude.





Nabtih stands out not only for its commitment to promoting Palestinian craftsmanship but also for its sustainable business practices. As part of Cypher Urban Roastery's ethos, Nabtih purchases exquisite creations directly from local artisans, supporting their livelihoods and preserving traditional crafts.