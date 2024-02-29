Palestinian Killed By Israeli Gunfire East Of Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Thursday in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Bashar Hanani was injured in the abdomen by Israeli gunfire and was then transferred to a hospital where he was declared a martyr.

He was shot during a raid by the occupation forces on the town. The assaulting troops firing live ammunition engaged in clashes with Palestinian activists who hurled stones at them. (end)

nq











MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107915292