Kuwait PM Congratulates Hungary's Newly Elected Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to the newly elected President of Hungary Tamas Sulyo, congratulating him on winning the election. (end) ahm

