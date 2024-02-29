Moldova Extends Temporary Protection For Ukrainian Refugees For Another Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Moldovan government has decided to extend the provision of temporary protection to displaced persons from Ukraine for another year - until March 1, 2025.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the General Inspectorate for Migration of Moldova.

"Displaced persons from Ukraine, who were granted temporary protection before March 1, 2024, will automatically have their identity documents extended until March 1, 2025, without the need to report to the offices of the General Inspectorate for Migration," the statement said.

As noted, the decision "is a demonstration of Moldova 's solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people." This was done in accordance with the decision of the EU Council, which extended temporary asylum for Ukrainians until March 2025.

It is noted that citizens arriving from Ukraine now need to have a valid travel document, that is, one that has not expired. For adults, one of the following documents is required: a valid national passport for traveling abroad, an identification card/ID card, or a valid internal passport.

At the same time, adults who entered Moldova on the basis of an internal document are entitled to only one exit/entry from and to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Lithuanian government has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians for a year - until March 2025. It also extended the period during which refugees from Ukraine will not be required to know Lithuanian for employment.