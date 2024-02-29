US economy upholds stable growth in Q4, despite moderation in early 2024

(MENAFN) The US government reported on Wednesday that the economy exhibited consistent growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, underpinned by robust consumer spending. However, indications of a slight easing in pace emerged at the onset of the new year. The Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Department of Commerce, revised its second estimate of GDP growth for the fourth quarter, revealing an annual rate of 3.2 percent. While this represented a marginal reduction from the initial estimate of 3.3 percent, economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated no revision to the growth figures.



The minor adjustment in GDP growth was primarily attributed to a decrease in private inventory investment. Despite this adjustment, inflation remained relatively subdued during the fourth quarter, albeit slightly higher than previously reported estimates. The preceding quarter had seen a more robust expansion, with the economy growing by 4.9 percent from July to September.



Looking ahead, economic growth in 2023 as a whole reached 2.5 percent, a notable increase from the 1.9 percent recorded in 2022. This growth trajectory exceeded the non-inflationary growth rate of 1.8 percent, as deemed by Federal Reserve officials. While these figures indicate a positive overall trend, the slight moderation observed at the start of 2024 suggests a need for continued monitoring and potential adjustments in economic policy to sustain growth momentum and address any emerging challenges.

