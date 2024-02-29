Escalating Israeli Aggression Claims Over 30K Palestinian Lives In Gaza Since Oct.7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Thursday that the death toll resulting from the Israeli aggression since October 7 has now exceeded 30,000.Ashraf Qudra, the ministry spokesperson, stated that the number of martyrs surpassed 30,000 after 79 individuals, mostly children, women, and the elderly, were admitted to Gaza hospitals last night.Tragic incidents occurred in the central Gaza Strip, specifically in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps, where at least 25 Palestinians, primarily children and women, lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes.Palestinian sources confirmed that Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah, situated in the middle of the Strip, received 25 deaths, the majority of whom were children and women.These individuals were recovered from the debris of targeted residential homes, tragically claiming the lives of innocent residents.Dozens of people are still missing, believed to be trapped under the rubble, as a result of the occupation's aerial bombardment of residential areas.Sources further disclosed that the Israeli occupation forces intensified their shelling of Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, as well as several other areas.The Gaza European Hospital received the bodies of five additional deaths. Moreover, there were reports of several martyrs whose bodies remained unreachable by ambulance crews due to the ongoing targeting by the occupation forces.Areas such as Al Satra and near Nasser Medical Complex were particularly vulnerable to such attacks.