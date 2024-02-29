FAA tasks Boeing to address quality control issues immediately after safety concerns

(MENAFN) In response to ongoing safety concerns, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a directive to aircraft manufacturer Boeing, compelling the company to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at rectifying "systematic quality control issues" within a strict 90-day timeline. This directive follows a meeting between FAA officials and Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, where the gravity of the situation was underscored, prompting a call for decisive action.



Mike Whitaker, the Administrator of the FAA, emphasized the urgency of the situation in a statement issued following the meeting, stressing Boeing's imperative to instigate tangible and enduring improvements in its quality control processes. Whitaker emphasized the necessity for Boeing's leadership to spearhead a sustained effort towards fundamental change, asserting the FAA's commitment to closely monitoring progress and holding the company accountable at every juncture. The FAA intends to establish clear milestones and expectations, ensuring Boeing's compliance with rigorous standards as it endeavors to address the identified deficiencies.



The urgency of the directive stems from recent safety incidents, including a particularly alarming occurrence involving a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines. During a flight on January 5, a door panel malfunctioned, necessitating an emergency landing as the aircraft and its passengers were at an altitude of 16,000 feet. In response to this incident, the FAA swiftly mandated inspections for 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and grounded them until the completion of thorough assessments. This precautionary measure came in the wake of another incident occurring on a flight in Oregon, further highlighting the need for robust safety protocols and rigorous oversight within the aviation industry.



As Boeing endeavors to address these pressing concerns and implement necessary safety enhancements, the collaboration between regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders remains paramount. The FAA's directive underscores the imperative for proactive measures and concerted efforts to uphold the highest standards of safety and reliability within the aviation sector.

