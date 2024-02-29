A Delicious Journey To Indonesia!

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) Unveiling the Secrets of Spice, restaurant K3- New Delhi's Food Theatre, at the JW Marriott New Delhi, in collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi, presents the Indonesian Culinary Journey Food Festival. This exquisite festival tantalises your taste buds and immerses you in the vibrant culture and history of this archipelagic nation.

Embarking on a sensory adventure guided by the use of aromatic spices and herbs, the hallmark of Indonesian cuisine, the dishes, feature the modern flavours of Jakarta to the traditional zest of Sumatra. Telling a unique story, it transports you to its origin, reflecting the fascinating influences of Eurasian gastronomy.

All dishes are prepared using traditional techniques and authentic Indonesian spices and herbs. Embracing sustainable practices, the festival incorporates locally sourced ingredients, aligning with JW Marriott's commitment to supporting local farmers.

This festival is not just about food; it's a celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. Held from February 23rd to March 3rd, 2024, at indulge in a delectable voyage to Indonesia as masterful creations, under the expert guidance of Indonesian Master Chef Hendra Cipta and his team, explore the vibrant and multi-layered facets of Indonesia through their authentic, savored recipes.

