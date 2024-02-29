NCT Member Jaehyun, Actor Lee Chae Min In Talks To Lead Drama 'I Trust You'

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 29 (IANS) Member of K-pop group NCT Jaehyun and actor Lee Chae Min are in talks to lead a new drama titled 'I Trust You'.
The two will be seen starring together, reported allkpop.
As per the reports, 'I Trust You' revolves around a school bully and a school bullying victim who begin living under the same roof.
Lee Chae Min has been offered the role of Yang Seo Joon, having a rich family background, handsome looks, and a calculative brain. Unable to empathise with others, Seo Joon's main target and sandbag is Seo Il Nam, played by Jaehyun.
Jaehyun's Seo Il Nam, is a school bullying victim from a poor background who must learn to overcome his fears and fight for himself.
Filming for 'I Trust You' is set to begin in the first half of this year.
MENAFN29022024000231011071ID1107915093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.