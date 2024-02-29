Ukraine Downs Another Russian Su-34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force says another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down on February 29.

That's according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, February 29, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it is yet another day, to which the Russians have grown used to, when they lose yet another warplane,” the statement reads.

“Minus Su-34 in the Eastern direction!” Oleshchuk wrote, expressing gratitude for his subordinates' performance.

“Victory on land is being forged in the sky!” he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's forces in an exceptional effort downed two Russian Su-34s on February 27.

Since February 17, Ukraine has shot down a total of five Su-34s and two Su-35s. Also, on February 23, Ukraine's S-200 missile hit a highly valuable A-50 long-range radar detection plane, of which Russia had under a dozen at the outset of the invasion, which brought the number of destroyed planes of this type to three.