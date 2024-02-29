Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 413,760

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine have amounted to 413,760.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, 1,150 Russian soldiers and officers were either killed or wounded in action.

Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed a total of 6,593 main battle tanks (including 23 in the past day), 12,552 (+44) armored fighting vehicles, 10,070 (+41) artillery systems, 1,000 multiple rocket launchers, 690 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 342 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,768 (+15) UAVs, 1,912 cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,152 (+40) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,601 (+7) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 99 combat engagements took place along the frontlines in the past 24 hours.