Executive Director Of World Food Programme Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
On behalf of the World Food Programme (WFP), please accept my
most sincere congratulations on your recent re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, allow me to express my congratulations to the
Republic of Azerbaijan for its appointment as host-country for the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
This historic moment for the Republic of Azerbaijan represents a
further opportunity to position food security, climate change,
resilience-building and peace at the forefront of the global
political agenda.
Excellency, under your esteemed leadership, we are confident
that Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to
address global challenges, including the impact of climate change
on food security in conflict-affected and fragile contexts.
WFP stands ready to jointly work together to keep food security
and climate change high on the global agenda.
Accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest
consideration.
Cindy McCain
Executive Director of the World Food Programme"
MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107915060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.