Azerbaijan's Imports Of Vehicles Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

In 2023, supplies of passenger cars and other vehicles designed for transportation of less than 10 people from the European Union (EU) countries to Azerbaijan increased by 44.9 percent compared to 2022 and reached a record 250 million euros, Azernews reports citing Eurostat.

The top three largest exporters of these vehicles to Azerbaijan last year among EU countries were Germany ( €125.3 mln), Slovakia (€62.1 mln) and Italy (€25.9 mln).

During the reporting period, supplies of gasoline vehicles with engine volume from 1,500 to 3,000 cm3 from the EU countries increased by 65.7 % in monetary terms and reached €71.2 mln . In particular, the volume of export of these cars from Germany to Azerbaijan is €34.1 mln (2.2 times growth), from Slovakia - €20.1 mln (29.8 percent growth), from Czech Republic - €11.1 mln (23.4 percent growth).

At the same time, exports of gasoline-electric hybrid cars, excluding plug-in hybrids, increased by 65.7 percent in monetary terms to €63.9 million in 2023. At the same time, shipments of such vehicles from Slovakia to Azerbaijan in the reporting period increased 3.6 times to reach €36.9 million, while shipments from Germany decreased by 22.6 percent to €20.9 million.

Exports of gasoline cars with engine volumes of more than 3,000 cm3 last year increased by 13.7 percent and amounted to €37.4 mln. At the same time, €21.1 million worth of such cars were imported from Italy and €10.2 million from Germany.

In 2023, deliveries of electric cars from EU countries increased to €23.1 million in monetary terms (4.3 times growth), including from Germany to €20.6 million (4.8 times growth).