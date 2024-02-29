Azerbaijan's Imports Of Vehicles Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In 2023, supplies of passenger cars and other vehicles designed
for transportation of less than 10 people from the European Union
(EU) countries to Azerbaijan increased by 44.9 percent compared to
2022 and reached a record 250 million euros, Azernews reports citing Eurostat.
The top three largest exporters of these vehicles to Azerbaijan
last year among EU countries were Germany ( €125.3 mln), Slovakia
(€62.1 mln) and Italy (€25.9 mln).
During the reporting period, supplies of gasoline vehicles with
engine volume from 1,500 to 3,000 cm3 from the EU countries
increased by 65.7 % in monetary terms and reached €71.2 mln . In
particular, the volume of export of these cars from Germany to
Azerbaijan is €34.1 mln (2.2 times growth), from Slovakia - €20.1
mln (29.8 percent growth), from Czech Republic - €11.1 mln (23.4
percent growth).
At the same time, exports of gasoline-electric hybrid cars,
excluding plug-in hybrids, increased by 65.7 percent in monetary
terms to €63.9 million in 2023. At the same time, shipments of such
vehicles from Slovakia to Azerbaijan in the reporting period
increased 3.6 times to reach €36.9 million, while shipments from
Germany decreased by 22.6 percent to €20.9 million.
Exports of gasoline cars with engine volumes of more than 3,000
cm3 last year increased by 13.7 percent and amounted to €37.4 mln.
At the same time, €21.1 million worth of such cars were imported
from Italy and €10.2 million from Germany.
In 2023, deliveries of electric cars from EU countries increased
to €23.1 million in monetary terms (4.3 times growth), including
from Germany to €20.6 million (4.8 times growth).
