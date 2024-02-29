US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The US dollar exchange rate against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.307 on Thursday and the euro was also steady trading at KD 0.333, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK added in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the pound sterling remained stable trading at KD 0.389, the Swiss franc rose by 0.17 percent settling at 0.350 and the Japanese yen firmed at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

