Man Sentenced To 14 Years' RI For Raping Minor In J&K's Udhampur

The Principal Sessions court, Udhampur also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Subash, resident of a village in Ramnagar town, a police spokesman said.

“Taking all the relevant facts and circumstances into consideration, and also keeping in mind the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of this case, the convict shall undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for committing offence under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The court said the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for 14 years for the offence under Section 376 (rape) of the RPC and slapped him with a fine of Rs 15,000.“Both the sentences shall run concurrently,” the spokesman said, quoting the judgment.

In default of payment, he said the convicted person will further undergo rigorous imprisonment for six months.

The minor had gone to a shop for buying a biscuit packet and while she was returning, the accused abducted her and raped her in the bushes.

