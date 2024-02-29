Man Allegedly Kills Wife In North Kashmir's Handwara

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that one Mohammad Maqbool Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir used some sharp object to attack his wife, resulting in on spot death of the victim (name withheld), daughter of Mohammad Mukhtar Sheikh of Lawoosa.

“A police team has reached the spot to collect the necessary details,” they said.

When contacted, a police official confirming the incident said that they have registered a case in the matter.

“We are assessing the matter thoroughly and it may take us some time to come up with the full details, though as of now we have ascertained the culpability of the husband in the gore murder of the woman,” the official said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now