Man Allegedly Kills Wife In North Kashmir's Handwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man allegedly killed his wife in Cheki Audoora village of Handwara in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on intervening Wednesday and Thursday night.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that one Mohammad Maqbool Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir used some sharp object to attack his wife, resulting in on spot death of the victim (name withheld), daughter of Mohammad Mukhtar Sheikh of Lawoosa.
ADVERTISEMENT
“A police team has reached the spot to collect the necessary details,” they said.
When contacted, a police official confirming the incident said that they have registered a case in the matter.
“We are assessing the matter thoroughly and it may take us some time to come up with the full details, though as of now we have ascertained the culpability of the husband in the gore murder of the woman,” the official said. Read Also Govt Decides To Continue Women Safety Scheme Till 2025-26 Man Dies After Being Attacked By Cousin In North Kashmir's Hajin, Accused Arrested
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29022024000215011059ID1107915037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.