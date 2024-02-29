Soldier Injured In Accidental Fire Along Loc In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 27-year-old soldier was injured in 'accidental' fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the soldier suffered injury in left foot as his rifle went off accidentally in Krishna Ghati Sector in the district. He was immediately shifted to hospital and is under treatment, the official added.
