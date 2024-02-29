Beginning Of The End For Ukraine

David P. Goldman sees Chinese tech stocks as poised to benefit as investors anticipate government intervention to boost the stock market. An emphasis on currency stability by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raises the likelihood of a shift away from dividend stocks towards tech stocks, aligning with the government's focus on“quality development.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.