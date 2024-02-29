(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join a high performing team and contribute to the build, support, and optimisation of our Microsoft End User Computing environment

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed Term for 12 months

Department: Business Services

Salary: Competitive remuneration structure plus 17% super



About the Role

Contribute to delivering outcomes associated with our Microsoft End User Computing strategy and roadmap to meet the needs of the University, its staff, and students.

Actively support projects and operational requirements to meet objectives by providing technical support around the reliability, availability, security, scalability of Microsoft End User Computing Platforms.

Digital Workplace Services

The Microsoft End User Computing Engineer reports into the Team Lead – Microsoft End User Computing which sits within the Digital Workspace Services.

This group has a clear work grouping orientation towards strategic growth and transformation whilst also catering for operational demands as required.

This broader team is responsible for the leadership and performance of Digital Workplace Services as an integrated suite designed to enhance the digital dexterity of the University's staff and students.

Your responsibilities will include:



Optimise supported services, practices and processes associated with Microsoft endpoint management platforms efficiency, security, capacity, scalability, and availability to realise high levels of client satisfaction

Support software/application deployment strategy for Windows devices across the university

Ensure that the SCCM software library and Intune Company Portal is maintained with software patched, updated, or removed accordingly

Maintain images made available to the deployment team through SCCM Task Sequence Support of Windows and software licensing servers, Window Updates on all managed devices and Windows image delivery for digital exams

Who we are looking for

You are passionate about Microsoft Endpoint Management and the productivity outcomes this technology stack drives.

You will ideally have:



Experience implementing and supporting Microsoft End User Computing technologies including Intune, SCCM, and Autopilot

Experience with application packaging and deployment: MSI, Win32, LOB, MSIX

Experience with Active Directory/Azure AD: Manage devices identity, users, & groups

Experience with device group policies and configuration profiles: Create and maintain group policies and configuration profiles through Active Directory and Intune

Experience ensuring device compliance with latest Windows security updates Experience across; ITIL Service Lifecycle, Stakeholder Management, Strategy, Planning, Road Maps, Leadership and Mentoring, Vendor Management

You will also have:



Post graduate qualifications in a relevant IT discipline and/or equivalent mix of education and relevant experience

Industry-based certification and/or demonstrated working knowledge relevant to the Microsoft End User Computing technical domains

A qualification in ITIL and/or previous experience using ITIL at a practical level Strong breadth of experience in a technology services group within a large complex organisation and multi-sourced services environment

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Business Services

Business Services provides a full range of class leading services to all operating entities of the University and comprises thirteen teams supporting the University community.

