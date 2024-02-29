Indonesia Edible Oil Market Report 2024-2032 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth And Opportunities

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Indonesia Edible Oil Market Report by Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Mustard Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, and Others), Packaging Type (Pouches, Jars, Cans, Bottles), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Paper, and Others), Pack Size (Less than 1 Litres, 1 Litres, 1 Litres – 5 Litres, 5 Litres – 10 Litres, 10 Litres and Above), Application (HoReCa, Home Users, Food Processing Industry), Distribution Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others) 2024-2032 ” The Indonesia edible oil market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.37% during 2024-2032.

Edible oil is derived from seeds, nuts, or fruits and includes olive oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, palm oil, and coconut oil. It is rich in fats, which are essential for energy and nutrient absorption in the body. It also contains vitamins A, D, E, and K, and antioxidants, such as polyphenols and tocopherols. It is a vital ingredient in the production of processed food products like snacks, baked goods, margarine, and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals to provide texture, flavor, and mouthfeel. It is also utilized in non-food industrial applications, such as biodiesel production, lubricants, paints, and coatings. It is included in animal feed formulations to provide essential nutrients and energy to livestock and poultry. As it improves the palatability of feed and helps in improving the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, the demand for edible oil is rising in Indonesia.

Indonesia Edible Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of edible oil, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which lower the levels of cholesterol and reduce risk of heart disease, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in Indonesia. Additionally, ongoing advancements in oilseed processing technologies, including extraction, refining, and packaging, contribute to increased efficiency, product quality, and market competitiveness, is strengthening the growth of the market in the country. In line with this, governing agencies in Indonesia are undertaking initiatives to promote self-sufficiency in edible oil production. They are also focusing on expanding agricultural sector and enhancing food safety and labeling, thereby supporting the market growth. Moreover, the growing utilization of edible oil in skincare products like moisturizers, lotions, and lip balms due to their moisturizing and nourishing properties is offering a favorable market outlook in Indonesia. Apart from this, the rising employment of edible oil as dietary supplements due to its high level of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction is impelling the market growth in the country.

Leading Companies Operating in the Indonesia Edible Oil Industry:



Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT

PT. Asianagri Hilir

PT. Bina Karya Prima

PT Cargill Indonesia (Cargill

Incorporated)

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk

PT Smart TBK, PT Socfin Indonesia PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk and Wilmar International Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Mustard Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:



Pouches

Jars

Cans Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:



Metal

Plastic

Paper Others

Breakup by Pack Size:



Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 Litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres 10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Application:



HoReCa

Home Users Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

