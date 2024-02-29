HK Watchdog To Launch Regulatory Sandbox For Stablecoins

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is set to introduce a regulatory sandbox aimed at stablecoins and their issuers, as announced by the city's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, during the 2024 budget announcement.

This initiative allows companies to test their stablecoins, explore business models, and implement investor protection and risk management strategies within a controlled setting.

In the budget announcement, Chan highlighted the importance of cybersecurity, alongside the protection of investors and customers, as a critical component in the development of Web3. He emphasized the government's principle towards ensuring a more regulated digital asset environment in Hong Kong.

Regulatory Efforts for Stablecoins in HK

Following the announcement, the HKMA, the Financial Services, and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) had previously initiated a consultation on licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers in December. This stride was part of Hong Kong's strategy to re-establish itself as a leading Asian crypto hub.

The city had also introduced a licensing regime for digital asset trading platforms in June, with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong noting that platforms failing to apply for a license by Feb. 29 must cease operations by the end of May. Only OSL and Hashkey have successfully obtained operating licenses in Hong Kong.

Paul Chan further mentioned that the government had laid out legislative proposals at the end of last year for regulating stablecoins to create a regulatory framework that ensures financial stability while fostering innovation.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission's implementation of a licensing system for virtual asset trading platforms aligns with international standards. It aims to protect investors, positioning the city ahead in virtual asset regulation.

The government is also consulting on regulating over-the-counter trading services for virtual assets, focusing on promoting the stable and responsible development of the local virtual market through enhanced law enforcement, public education, and timely information dissemination.