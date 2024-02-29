Jordan Exports holds a media session to discuss the annual plan for 2024

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Jordan Exports Company held a meeting on Wednesday, the twenty-eighth of February 2024, in partnership and funding from the USAID Economic Reform Program - which provides grants and technical assistance to Jordan Exports and works to support Jordanian exports to consolidate its position as a major supplier for export services in Jordan - a media session to discuss the annual plan for the year 2024, and to inform the Jordanian media about the previous year’s achievements; based on its belief in the importance of media communication as an essential part of the new Jordan Exports’ work methodology, which is based on communication and introducing target companies to the importance of its services considered a basic pillar for companies wishing to expand in the Arab and international markets.



The media session was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Amman in the presence of Jordan Exports Company’s Chairman, His Excellency Dr. Wissam Al-Rabadi, members of the company’s Board of Directors and its CEO, Engineer Omar Al-Qaryouti, and experts in export operations from Jordan Exports, in addition to representatives from the Jordanian media that were briefed on the previous year’s achievements and Jordan Exports’ current year’s annual plan, and some facts and figures of interest to the Jordanian media.



In a related context, His Excellency Dr. Wissam Al-Rabadi ,Jordan Exports’ Chairman said: “We believe in the importance of continuous media communication in Jordan Exports and every Jordanian media outlet ‘s importance to reflect Jordan Exports’ services and achievements to its audience of readers in order to raise the level of knowledge among the Jordanian public about Jordan Exports, and the mechanism of cooperation with us and Jordan Exports’ importance as a pioneering institution in the field of developing the Jordanian export sector.”



Executive Director Engineer Omar Al-Qaryouti added, “The value of total exports until November 2023 amounted to 8.22 billion Jordanian dinars, a decrease of 1.8% for the same period in 2022, and the value of national exports reached 7.60 billion Jordanian dinars, a decrease of 1.6% for the same period of 2022, and finally the value of Re-exports amounted to 615 million Jordanian dinars, a decrease of 4.7% for the same period in 2022. As for the trade balance of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, according to the Jordanian Department of General Statistics, the trade deficit, which represents the difference between total exports and imports, decreased by 9.5% during the first eleven months of the year 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as the value of the Kingdom’s imports reached 16 billion and 952 million during the same period.”

It is worth mentioning that Jordan Exports seeks during the current year to increase its activities on the local and Arab scene in order to achieve an expansion in the level of knowledge related to the Jordan Exports’ services to reach the largest target segment of companies through the media and social media platforms.

These services include the Jordan Exports Club, the Export Acceleration Program, the Industry Support and Development Fund, the Export Readiness Assessment, internal and external trade missions, export financing information, and export market information, which provides market and sector studies, markets to be explored, and risk assessments, in addition to the necessary tools to help companies in Export.





