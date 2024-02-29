Today market analysis on behalf of Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) UAE, Dubai – 28th February 2024



GCC stock markets showed mixed performances today, influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions and anticipation of upcoming US economic data. Uncertainty in the oil market also continued to affect sentiment.



The Saudi stock market was nearly unchanged following a positive performance yesterday. The market recorded mixed performances among its largest stocks as traders reacted to company earnings. Luberef announced disappointing annual results while Sabic faced losses. On a brighter note, Avalon Pharma continued to surge following its trading debut yesterday while traders looked forward to Modern Mills.



The Dubai stock market continued its upward trend, reaching new highs but with more subdued gains than yesterday. The Commercial Bank of Dubai remained on an uptrend although other banking stocks were seeing mixed performances. The momentum of the market could persist, driven by solid fundamentals. Traders could also monitor the enthusiasm for Parkin’s IPO.



Conversely, the Abu Dhabi stock market dipped again after a rebound yesterday. The main index could find some support near yesterday’s low. Declining oil prices could continue to negatively impact the market.



The Qatari stock market remained relatively steady after three days of gains, with the banking sector's performance dragging the market down. While the market could remain exposed to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains, a decrease in geopolitical tensions could fuel the current rebound





