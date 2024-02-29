Presight to showcase new Generative AI policing solutions at the World Police Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 29th, 2024: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, will unveil its latest suite of solutions for public safety and law enforcement at the upcoming World Police Summit 2024 (WPS) as the Industry Leader and Lanyard Sponsor.



Returning to WPS for its third-consecutive appearance, Presight’s stand (SS1 C82), located between the Dubai Police and the Abu Dhabi Police, will serve as a forum to showcase its new solutions and demonstrate how it can contribute to policing a safer tomorrow using Generative AI.



One solution that Presight will be showcasing at World Police Summit is a multi-faceted emergency response management platform, similar to one used by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the UAE. This platform integrates data from multiple service providers, enabling first responders to react more quickly and effectively in emergency situations, thereby reducing the impact on lives and property. In addition, Presight will be showcasing an AI-driven analytics platform that can process large amounts of multi-source data quickly. This platform is designed to help investigators reduce investigation time, leading to better policing and increased community trust.



Another key solution is the investigative solution-suite, powered by an AI virtual assistant that can understand natural language queries, provide instant access to critical information, suggest lines of inquiry, and even draft documents. This improves AI driven case management to recommend investigative steps, manage evidence, and track the progress of investigations. Finally, Presight will also be showcasing a digital forensics platform that incorporates advanced analytics for analysis of digital footprints, evidence, and assets across multi-modal devices.



"Our presence at the Dubai World Police Summit underscores our belief in policing a safer tomorrow using Generative AI”, said Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer at Presight. "We are excited to showcase how our solutions can help public safety and law enforcement agencies improve investigative outcomes, enhance emergency response, and create safer and happier communities."









