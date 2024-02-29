The Mayor of Moscow unveiled parts of the city’s transport strategy 2030: rail transport

(MENAFN- mosmetro) Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin presented parts of the transport strategy that the city will follow until 2030. The publication in the personal blog of Sergey Sobyanin started a series of post gradually unveiling the strategy that the Mayor qualifies as “The most ambitious programme to be implemented in the coming years”.



Our goal is to make one of the best transport systems in the world the basis for the development of the best city on Earth, – said Sergey Sobyanin.



Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reminded that in 2010 the objective was to prevent transport collapse and to solve the accumulated problems as quickly as possible. As a result, Moscow managed to make urban transport predictable, accessible, comfortable and safe – and Muscovites began to trust it.



The strategy identifies development of the rail framework of Moscow as a priority direction – that includes the Moscow Metro, the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) and tram. In 2024-30 it will focus on the development of the rail framework of the entire Central Transport Hub (Moscow, Moscow Region, + neighbouring regions), as well as the creation of a network of high-speed railways.



• By 2030, Moscow will have 3 new metro lines (16, 17, 18) and 48 stations of the rail framework: 39 new metro stations and 9 new/reconstructed MCD stations.

• Moscow will consider options and make a decision to include two railway lines (Yaroslavsky and Paveletsky) in the Moscow transport fare system. In total - 39 stations.

As a result, the Moscow transport ticketing system will cover all suburban directions. This will allow passengers to decide on their route based on time and convenience rather than the cost of travelling.

• By 2030, clock-face train scheduling will be organised throughout the entire Central Transport Hub. Trains connecting Moscow with regional centres and the largest cities of Central Russia will run six times more frequently.

• As a result of reconstruction and modernisation, 125 MCD and MCC stations will meet the Moscow City Station standards.

• Together with the Russian Government, Russian Railways, Sber and the administrations of the relevant regions, Moscow plans to implement the Moscow – St. Petersburg high-speed railway project, previously announced by President Vladimir Putin. The project will reduce the journey time between Moscow and St. Petersburg from 4 hours and 5 minutes to 2 hours and 15 minutes – that will create new transport reality for 31 million citizens and enhance integration of the two largest Russian cities.



In addition, the strategy focuses on the renewal of rolling stock. In 2024, a new series of Moskva-2024 trains will be put into operation. They are characterised by an updated mask and interior, more convenient USB ports, modern and improved finishes and new ceiling displays.



Moreover, in 2026-30, it is planned to develop a new modification of metro trains with elements of driverless control, a completely new train design and greater capacity.



In addition, a new Ivolga 4.0 train – the first urban electric train with three doors in intermediate cars – will soon be launched on the Moscow Central Diameters.



The Ivolga electric train was created specifically for the Moscow Central Diameters. Today it is the most modern train of domestic development, which is constantly being improved. Each version of the Ivolga has smooth running, comfortable seats, chargers and other useful services for passengers.



The strategy plans that by 2030 modern and comfortable rolling stock will make up 100% of the fleet of electric buses and trams, 100% of MCD trains and 95% of metro cars.







