Kuwait Oil Price Down 30 Cents Wed. To USD 82.01 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by 30 cents Wednesday to reach USD 82.01 per barrel, compared with USD 82.31 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude went up three cents to reach USD 83.68 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 33 cents to reach USD 78.54 pb. (end) km

