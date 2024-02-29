1988 -- Safat Square was opened, stretching over 12,000 square meters, with a value of KD 3.6 million. 2000 -- Kuwaiti athlete Tareq Al-Qallaf won the world wheelchair fencing cup in Spain. 2008 -- Former Secretary General of Kuwaiti Writers Association Abdulmohsen Al-Bader passed away at the age of 80. He was one of the association's founders and its first Secretary General, and won the State's Award in 2007. (end) ag

