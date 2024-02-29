               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Today In Kuwait's History


2/29/2024 1:04:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA)

--

1988 -- Safat Square was opened, stretching over 12,000 square meters, with a value of KD 3.6 million.
2000 -- Kuwaiti athlete Tareq Al-Qallaf won the world wheelchair fencing cup in Spain.
2008 -- Former Secretary General of Kuwaiti Writers Association Abdulmohsen Al-Bader passed away at the age of 80. He was one of the association's founders and its first Secretary General, and won the State's Award in 2007. (end) ag

