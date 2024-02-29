(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ayuso takes podium at Laigueglia as Christen impresses







Ayuso takes 3rd as Christen 5th

UAE Team Emirates took a double top-5 at the Trofeo Laigueglia in Italy today, with Juan Ayuso (3rd) and Jan Christen (5th). The race was won in a solo move by the Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ).

The racing began to heat up around 50km to go as they approached the first of four circuits around the Ligurian hills. Each lap climbed both the Colla Micheri (1 at 8.6%) and the Capo Mele (2km at 3.4%), which also feature on the Milan-San Remo route.

UAE Team Emirates took up their position at the front of proceedings as they hit the climb but after the group remained mainly intact over the top, Lorenzo Rota (Intermarch-Wanty) took his chances on the technical descent and went solo.

Rota was reeled in as UAE kicked off the racing on the second lap up the Micheri, led by Christen and Ayuso. This splits the racing apart with only the strongest climbers hanging on.

Christen chased Martinez solo and came within 10 seconds of the Frenchman though would ultimately succumb the being caught by the group behind containing Ayuso who sprinted home for the podium spot.

Results

1 Martinez (Groupama FDJ) 5:11:10

2 Vendrame (Decathlon Ag2r) +29”

3 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

5 Christen (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

UAE Team Emirates will aim to build on their strong start to the season on the Tuscan roads of Siena at Strade Bianche on Saturday (March 2nd). 2-time Tour De France winner Tadej Pogačar is returning to lead the team for the first time in 2024. Pogačar will be looking to pick up where he left off in the 2023 classics where he took home first place in four race wins, including the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold. Pogačar will be supported by a strong team, including recent Drome Classic winner Marc Hirschi.