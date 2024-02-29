Vietnam Logistics Automation Market 2024, Trends, Size, Report Analysis, Leading Companies & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Vietnam Logistics Automation Market Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail and E-Commerce, 3PL, Aerospace and Defense, Oil, Gas and Energy, Chemicals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Vietnam logistics automation market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.00% during

2024-2032.

Logistics automation refers to the application of advanced technologies and software solutions to improve and streamline the various processes involved in logistics and supply chain management. It encompasses a wide array of functions, including inventory management, warehousing, transportation, and order fulfillment. It facilitates better collaboration and information sharing across the supply chain by enabling seamless integration of systems and data across different stakeholders. It notably lowers operational costs by optimizing resource use and reducing waste. It can operate around the clock, increasing throughput and reducing cycle times. It minimizes human errors, improving the quality of operations and individual satisfaction. It generates vast amounts of data, providing insights that can lead to more informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Vietnam Logistics Automation Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the increasing demand for logistics services that can be customized to specific industry needs, including cold chain logistics for pharmaceuticals, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market in Vietnam. Additionally, the growing availability and affordability of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and robotics, is making it feasible for logistics and supply chain operators to adopt automation solutions. Apart from this, the rising labor costs and challenges in labor availability are encouraging companies to invest in automation as a way to enhance productivity and reduce dependence on manual labor. Furthermore, the increasing development of a local technological ecosystem, including startups focusing on logistics and supply chain solutions, is fostering innovation and adoption of automation technologies in the county. This ecosystem is supported by both domestic and international investments in tech startups, research and development (R&D) centers, and partnerships with international tech companies. Besides this, the growing investments in digital infrastructure, such as enhanced telecommunications networks and cloud computing services, are vital for the deployment of logistics automation technologies. Improved digital infrastructure supports the connectivity requirements of automated systems and facilitates the integration of logistics operations across different platforms and stakeholders. Moreover, the rising shift towards omnichannel retail strategies, blending online and offline experiences, requires a logistics system capable of supporting a seamless user journey.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Hardware



Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)



Automated Sorting Systems



De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems



Conveyor Systems



Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

Order Picking

Software



Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

Services



Value Added Services Maintenance

Function Insights:



Warehouse and Storage Management Transportation Management

Enterprise Size Insights:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:



Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Retail and E-Commerce

3PL

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas and Energy

Chemicals Others

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

