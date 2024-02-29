Karan Singh Grover Prays At Mahakaleshwar: ‘Something Has Changed In My DNA’

(MENAFN- IANS) Ujjain, Feb 29 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, said he feels like something has changed in his DNA.

The actor, who was most recently seen in the aerial action film 'Fighter' can be seen wearing a plain white kurta pyjama, while he offers prayers to Lord Shiva.

The temple which is situated on the side of Shipra river, is among one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the visuals, we can see Karan having a 'Jai Shri Mahakal' chandan tika on his forehead, and a flower garland around his neck.

The video shows him saying,“I felt very good. Whatever I had heard from people about the temple, it's all true. Something in DNA changes after visiting this temple.”

“The sound that was coming was very divine. I was feeling like something has changed in my DNA. It is very uplifting experience. I hope after going from this place everything will be alright,” he added.

On the personal front, Karan celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 23rd.

Meanwhile, in 'Fighter' he played the role of Sartaz Gill. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.