Türkiye's Foreign Trade Deficit Down Over 56% To $6.3B In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's foreign trade deficit went down by 56.4% to $6.3
billion in January 2024, from $14.29 billion in the same month last
year, official figures showed on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed that the
country's exports rose by 3.5% to $19.99 billion, while its imports
dropped by 22% to $26.22 billion last year.
The main destination for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.76
billion, while Russia was the biggest source of imports with $4.32
billion.
The share of manufacturing industries products in overall
exports was 93.6%.
Exports of high-tech products in manufacturing industries were
up by 16% to $18.59 billion and that of medium-high-tech rose by
1.5% to $6.77 billion year-on-year in January.
