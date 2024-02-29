2 Houses Damaged, Firefighter Injured In Hawal Blaze

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two residential houses were damaged in a massive fire incident that broke out in Hawal area of Srinagar this evening, officials said.
Officials said that a leading fireman was also injured while the firefighting operation was underway.
They said that a fire broke out in the Hawal area of Srinagar, where one firefighter is said to be injured. He has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed.
He added that the firefighting operation is ongoing in the area and the firefighter has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Gulmarg Residential Quarter Gutted In MLA Hostel Blaze
