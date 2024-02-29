Summit, A Leading Cloud Hosting Provider, Significantly Expands Service Offerings With Acquisition Of Deft

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit , one of the largest providers of virtual servers and cloud-based application hosting in the U.S. and Canada, has acquired Deft, a comprehensive provider of data center and managed cloud services.









The acquisition brings together two high-growth, innovative companies that are providing award-winning colocation, cloud, and network services. Combining Summit's cloud hosting expertise with Deft's robust data center and network services offering allows the combined business to better serve a diverse base of customers as their IT infrastructure and operational support needs evolve.

“Together, Summit and Deft share a unified vision for the future of IT services - a future where innovation, security, and customer-centric solutions lead the way,” said Summit's CEO Warren Patterson.“This is more than an acquisition; it's a fusion of strengths.”

Deft co-founders and principals Jordan Lowe, Daniel Brosk and Eric Dynowski will join the Summit leadership team and retain a significant ownership stake in the business. Jordan Lowe will join Summit's Board of Directors and, alongside Brosk and Dynowski, will play a key role in ensuring a seamless transition and consistent experience for Deft's clients as they join Summit.

“There's no hidden agenda to change how Deft operates,” said Lowe.“That hands-on approach our customers know and love now just has more hands.”

With the acquisition of Deft, Summit has now completed three acquisitions during the past 18 months backed by continued investment from Silver Oak Service Partners, LLC (“Silver Oak”). Summit acquired Handy Networks and Tech Commandos in 2022, which added to its service offerings in server hosting, application hosting, colocation, HIPAA compliance hosting, and backup and disaster recovery.

Wade Glisson, Partner of Silver Oak, added,“We are excited to partner with the leadership of Summit and Deft and support the combination of two highly talented teams. The combined business will leverage best practices from each to create a differentiated platform well-positioned for accelerated growth.”

About Summit

Summit creates IT solutions tailored to the needs of growing businesses, enabling real-time remote access to critical business applications and workloads. Summit's secure, scalable cloud computing solutions enhance businesses' remote accessibility, improve access to data, and control costs as the business grows. For more information about Summit, visit SummitHosting . Keep up with the latest updates on LinkedIn .

About Deft

Deft, a Summit company, is a trusted provider of managed IT services for SMBs to the Fortune 500. For more than 24 years, Deft has provided award-winning colocation, cloud, and network services in top data centers worldwide. Learn more at Deft . Follow on LinkedIn .

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on making investments in business, healthcare, and consumer services sectors. Since inception, Silver Oak has raised $1.1 billion of capital across four funds and has executed more than 25 platform investments and 100 add-on acquisitions. Silver Oak is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. For more information about Silver Oak, visit .

Contacts

Faisl Taher



Summit



214-436-6343



...

