Brazil’S Per Capita Income In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's per capita household income reached R$ 1,893 ($378.60). The range spanned from R$ 945 ($189.00) in Maranhão to R$ 3,357 ($671.40) in the Federal District.



This information was released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, including a detailed report.









Per capita household income, derived by dividing total household income by residents, includes earnings from work and other sources.









This includes all residents, pensioners, domestic workers, and their relatives.









The Federal District's income surpasses the national average by 77%, with a 255% gap compared to Maranhão.















This data is from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), aligning with Complementary Law 143/2013 for distribution criteria.



Income per capita rose from R$ 1,625 ($325.00) in 2022 to R$ 1,893 ($378.60) in 2023, marking a 16.5% nominal increase.



Amapá saw a significant increase from R$ 1,177 ($235.40) in 2022 to R$ 1,520 ($304.00) in 2023, a 29.1% growth, yet it remains R$ 373 ($74.60) below the national average.



In addition, Sergipe experienced the smallest growth, from R$ 1,187 ($237.40) to R$ 1,218 ($243.60), an increase of 2.6%.



According to IBGE, three states had less than R$ 1,000 per capita in 2022 (Amazonas, Alagoas, and Maranhão), with only the latter now below this threshold.









São Paulo (R$2,492), Rio de Janeiro (R$2,367), Rio Grande do Sul (R$2,304), and Santa Catarina (R$2,269) lead per capita income.









However, this overview highlights Brazil's regional economic disparities, reflecting the diverse economic landscape across the country.









Significant per capita income differences underscore ongoing challenges in addressing income inequality and ensuring equitable growth among states.









