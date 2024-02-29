Brazil’S Stock Market Sees Surge In Domestic Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 stock market reported a significant rise in individual investors, up 11% from 17.2 million in 2022 to 19.1 million in a year.



This growth reflects an ongoing trend of increased participation in the stock market.



The stock market has witnessed a remarkable increase in individual investors, reaching 5 million by the end of 2023, compared to just 1.4 million in 2019.



Notably, Real Estate Investment Funds (FIIs ) saw a 25% jump in individual investors in 2023, reaching 2.5 million.



In December 2023, the median initial investment in the stock market was R$ 128.







Interestingly, 27% of new investors started with up to R$40.



The trend towards diversifying investment portfolios has become more pronounced.



By 2023, investor focus shifted from primarily stocks to a more diversified portfolio, including FIIs and BDRs.



This shift indicates not only the growing interest in the stock market but also a move towards smaller initial investments and diversified portfolios.



The report suggests a democratization of stock market access, inviting a wider range of participants to invest.



