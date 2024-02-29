Market Reacts To Petrobras’S Dividend Caution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras's shares fell sharply on Wednesday, with a 3.8% dip in preferred shares.



CEO Jean Paul Prates indicated a shift towards a cautious dividend strategy amidst renewable energy goals during a Bloomberg interview.



Preferred shares fell to R$40.45 and common shares to R$41.88, ranking them among the Ibovespa' biggest declines.



The market's anticipation of high dividend payouts now faces uncertainty with Prates's conservative approach.



This change prompts a reevaluation of Petrobras's appeal compared to global oil majors.







Petrobras is preparing to release its Q4 and full-year 2023 results on March 7, including dividend decisions.



Goldman Sachs analysts foresee an 11% dividend yield in 2024 and 8% in 2025, adhering to a 45% free cash flow payout policy.



They speculate on the potential for extraordinary dividends, predicting a free cash flow yield of 17% and 11% for 2024 and 2025, respectively.



This could lead to a dividend yield up to 10% with Q4 earnings, potentially boosting post-dividend free cash flow yields to 19% and 12% for the subsequent years.



Goldman Sachs also estimates that Petrobras could pay up to $8 billion in dividends from its Q4 results.



As the dividend decision approaches, investor closely watch, recognizing its significance for future engagement with Petrobras.



This pivotal moment underscores the balance between investor returns and the company's strategic shift towards sustainability.

