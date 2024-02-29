Brazil Hits Fertilizer Import Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2023, Brazil achieved a record in fertilizer imports, reaching 2.77 million tons. This marked a 15% increase from the previous year's 2.41 million tons.



The boost in imports reflects a strategic move by Brazilian farmers, delaying nitrogen fertilizer purchases in anticipation of the second corn crop.



This strategy led to the highest January imports of nitrogenous fertilizers in the past five years.



Ports like Paranaguá, Santos, and those in the North Arc were pivotal in receiving these imports.



They showcased the agricultural sector's adaptability in leveraging diverse logistical strategies to mitigate rising input costs.







This approach aimed at reducing the impact on fertilizer prices for rural producers.









Mato Grosso, a leading grain producer, imported 8 million tons of fertilizers mainly through Santos and Paranaguá ports.



Additionally, this highlights logistical challenges and costs, given distances exceeding 2000 km.









The increasing share of North Arc ports in importation underlines a strategic shift toward cost-effective logistical solutions.



This is crucial for regions like Mato Grosso and Matopiba, reliant on essential inputs like fertilizers.

Financial Impact of Fertilizer Imports

Financially, the expenditure on fertilizer imports by Brazilian rural producers soared nearly 200% over five years, from US$ 8.59 billion in 2018 to US$ 24.76 billion in 2022.



Despite the decrease in imported fertilizer volume from 41.55 million tons in 2021 to 38.19 million tons in 2022, production costs rose significantly.



However, this increase reflects global price fluctuations' impact on the Brazilian agribusiness sector.



It underscores ongoing challenges in managing production expenses amid variable market conditions.



These developments highlight Brazil 's proactive response to global agricultural market trends.



In short, they underscore the strategic importance of fertilizers in maintaining the country's agricultural productivity and global competitiveness.



For further information, the Conab website and Canal Rural offer more detailed insights into this topic.

