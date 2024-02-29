Spot Dollar Climbs Amid Global Uncertainties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After two sessions of decline, the spot dollar closed on Wednesday with a firm rise against the real, following the nearly generalized advance of the US currency abroad.



Investors shifted from higher-risk assets amid anticipation of new US inflation data to be released on Thursday.



The spot dollar ended the day at R$4.9712 for sale, marking a 0.77% increase.



For February, the US currency has seen a cumulative increase of 0.66%.



On the B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, the dollar futures contract for the nearest expiration was up by 0.72%, at R$4.9680, as of 17:03 Brasília time.







Currency market shifts reflect global financial dynamics, where expectations and events can profoundly affect local economies.



Anticipation of US inflation data prompts concerns over Federal Reserve policy changes, influencing investor strategies and currency valuations.



Interconnected financial markets emphasize staying informed about global events to understand local market dynamics.

MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107914678