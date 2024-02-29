Petrobras Downturn Drags Ibovespa Lower

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, the Ibovespa index fell 1.17% to 130,151.88, reversing its upward trend.



Petrobras shares led the decline, with PETR3 and PETR4 dropping 5.66% and 5.58%, respectively. CEO Jean Paul Prates's cautious dividend distribution remarks triggered the fall.



Vale (VALE3), a major index component, also slipped despite higher global iron ore prices, adding pressure to the index.



IRB Brasil (IRBR3) experienced the session's steepest fall, down 5.57%, after releasing its 2023 financial results.



The insurer bounced back from its 2022 losses, posting a profit exceeding R$114 million.







Contrastingly, Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA-PPCAR3) surged 11.17%, driven by the casino's restructuring plan approval.



In the US, Wall Street also ended lower in response to the US GDP's revised figures. Despite Federal Reserve tightening, the fourth quarter saw solid growth.



The Commerce Department adjusted the growth rate from 3.3% to 3.2% and the PCE price index from 1.7% to 1.8%.



Market reactions to corporate and economic indicators show global impact of national events on financial markets' interconnectedness.

Background

Petrobras is preparing to release its Q4 and full-year 2023 results on March 7, including dividend decisions.



In addition, Goldman Sachs analysts foresee an 11% dividend yield in 2024 and 8% in 2025, adhering to a 45% free cash flow payout policy.



They speculate on the potential for extraordinary dividends, predicting a free cash flow yield of 17% and 11% for 2024 and 2025, respectively.



This could lead to a dividend yield up to 10% with Q4 earnings, potentially boosting post-dividend free cash flow yields to 19% and 12% for the subsequent years.

MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107914677