Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Achieves Three Consecutive Wins Of Top Prize At The HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 2024

Mead Johnson strives to provide consumers with high-quality infant and child nutrition products through a professional and scientific approach. At the core of the HK Enfinitas brand is Mead Johnson's dedication to delivering premium products inspired by breastmilk while supporting optimal growth and development in babies and young children.



Innovative products inspired by the benefits of breastmilk

In line with its mission, Mead Johnson has relaunched the upgrade version of HK Enfinitas, leveraging world-leading global scientific research on breastmilk. The innovative line of products is enriched with HMOs, Lactoferrin and MFGM, providing better immunity for babies and helping mums to extend their love to babies.



"We take great pride in winning the HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards once again, which demonstrates our endeavour in providing high-quality products for infants and children grounded in a century of nutrition science," said Chloe Ko, Marketing & Acquisition Director and Co-Head of Cross Border, Hong Kong & Taiwan, Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited. "We are confident that our ongoing efforts will continue to create value for our consumers, our company, and society as a whole, enabling us to fulfil our purpose of nourishing a better start in life."



Driving brand awareness and loyalty

The success of HK Enfinitas in the Greater Bay Area has been remarkable. The brand has garnered enthusiastic word-of-mouth and consumer recommendations on popular platforms such as WeChat, Xianhongshu, TikTok and various baby-focused social media channels. Notably, search traffic for the brand has surged by 29%, reflecting its growing popularity among parents in the cross-border market.



Moreover, Mead Johnson has received glowing feedback from health professionals and experts who endorse the safety and efficacy of their products. Since the launch of the new line, the company has witnessed an impressive 64% increase in early-stage users, highlighting consumers' trust and confidence in the HK Enfinitas brand.



The prestigious HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards honours outstanding companies for their excellent performance and commitment to fostering regional collaboration, investment and development whilst demonstrating successful economic impact for the advancement of the Greater Bay Area.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for a better start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.



Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.



Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for over half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.



Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with special needs, giving them hope.



