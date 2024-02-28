King Participates In Gaza Aid Airdrop

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Tuesday participated in the airdrop operations conducted by Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft to deliver food and relief aid to Gaza.

A statement from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said His Majesty's participation reaffirms Jordan's continued solidarity with the Palestinian people by providing aid through all available means to Gaza.

Six C130 aircraft were dispatched from Amman, including three RJAF aircraft and three others from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and France as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the situation in Gaza, and within the framework of an international effort involving Arab and friendly countries.

His Majesty was also present to check on the process of preparing the aid and equipping the aircraft before they were dispatched from King Abdullah II Airbase, the statement said.

The operations were aimed at providing aid directly to Gazans, by airdropping it along the Gaza coastline without the use of GPS devices on the parachutes, and with the aircraft flying at low altitudes to deliver it.

The airdropped assistance included relief and food aid, including meals ready to eat with high nutritional values, to mitigate the difficult conditions in Gaza.

One of the planes was dedicated to providing urgent medical, relief, and fuel supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza.

Tuesday's operations are within the framework of international support for Jordan's ongoing efforts to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip by air or land.