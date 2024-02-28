40 Linked To Criminal Network In Preventive Detention - One Running For Office Was Released

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Superior Court of Appeals of Herrera and Los Santos confirmed the precautionary measure of preventive detention for 40 people linked to a criminal network dismantled in Operation Alpes, which used the coasts of Azuero for drug traffickin g.

The judges Flor María González Miranda, Alcides Zambrano and Fernando Bedregal decided to maintain the preventive detention of the majority of the accused in this case, considering that it is a serious crime and there is a risk of escape and damage to evidence.

However, the magistrates ordered the immediate release of the candidate for representative of the Paris district of Parita, Bolívar Corro Vega, who is nominated by the Realizing Goals party (RM) and the Nationalist Republican Liberal Movement (Molirena) . Corro Vega's release occurred after the court confirmed that he maintains electoral criminal immunity.

The Drug Prosecutor's Office explained that the Electoral Tribunal (TE) was requested to suspend the jurisdiction that protects Corro Vega and is awaiting a decision.

In Operation Alpes, which began on April 8, 2022, the Drug Prosecutor's Office achieved the seizure of six tons of narcotics, the seizure of 22 luxury vehicles valued at $1.7 million, apartments, beach houses, and 166 properties that were presumed to have been acquired through the sale of drugs.

Among the defendants whose arrest was confirmed is Carlos Mosquera, whom the prosecution points out as the leader of the criminal organization, which maintained a presence in the provinces of Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, Veraguas, Panama Oeste and Panama.











