Ainewsbreaks - D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces New Starter Course For Quantum Computing Programmers

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has unveiled a six-module quantum training course designed for beginner quantum programmers. Called“Foundations for Quantum Programming,” the self-paced, online course teaches essential mathematics and Python skills and prepares individuals to continue on to successfully take D-Wave's flagship course,“Quantum Programming Core.”

The course includes video presentations, quizzes and hands-on programming activities that will assist students in learning to identify optimization problem objectives and variables, represent problem objectives as mathematical expressions, convert constraints to penalty functions and write basic Python programs for quantum programming. The course takes about 10 hours to complete.

“Quantum computing isn't just for specialists,” said D-Wave global head of technical advising Victoria Goliber in the press release.“We're equipping employees across roles to take advantage of this technology now. From students to experienced professionals, our expanding learning programs are key to building a quantum-ready workforce to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the skills that may be learned by students as a result of D-Wave's new course and the role of the new course in building a quantum-ready workforce. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the time taken and attention paid by students while participating in the course; uptake of the course by individuals interested in working in the quantum industry; general economic conditions and other risks; our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; the risk that our restatement of certain previously issued audited and unaudited financial statements or material weaknesses in internal controls could negatively affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

