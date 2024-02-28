Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Announces Strategic Appointment Of Garrett Gardi

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in health care technology solutions for patients and providers, has announced the addition of Garrett Gardi to its advisory board. Gardi has more than two decades of experience in employee benefit plans, specializing in predictive cost analytics, consumer-driven platforms, and self-funded/alternative funding methodologies, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the HealthLynked team.“Garrett's addition to our advisory board marks a significant milestone for HealthLynked as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the health care sector,” said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.“His extensive experience and innovative approach to employee benefits will be crucial as we develop and implement strategies to engage with larger employers and payors. We are confident that Garrett's contributions will help us achieve our goal of making health care more accessible and efficient for everyone.”

HealthLynked is dedicated to enhancing health care by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Its cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their health care, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records. Health care providers in the network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, HealthLynked's preferred providers can leverage its marketing tools to engage patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider. For more about HealthLynked Corp., visit

